AIRLINK 60.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.56%)
DFML 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.61%)
DGKC 69.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.38%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.04%)
HBL 115.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.61%)
HUBC 115.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
KEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.2%)
KOSM 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
MLCF 38.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
OGDC 127.98 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.89%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.32%)
PIAA 13.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.81%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.34%)
PPL 114.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.97%)
PRL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.12%)
PTC 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SEARL 50.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.41%)
SNGP 66.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.1%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
TPLP 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
TRG 74.52 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (3.5%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,770 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,845 Decreased By -232.4 (-1.01%)
KSE100 65,726 Decreased By -225.7 (-0.34%)
KSE30 22,285 Decreased By -132.2 (-0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks ease off records ahead of Fed chair remarks

AFP Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 08:21pm

NEW YORK: US stocks slipped early Tuesday as Wall Street traders consolidated recent gains and looked ahead to the Federal Reserve chair’s visit to Congress later this week.

US Fed chair Jerome Powell is likely to be grilled by lawmakers over when the central bank could begin much-anticipated interest rate cuts when he visits Capitol Hill on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Fed’s key lending rate remains at a 23-year high as it battles inflation, which remains stuck north of its long-term target of two percent.

Wall St slips after record-breaking rally

Shortly after markets opened on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 38,789.02, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent to 5,102.74.

And the Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.0 percent to 16,049.26, dragged down by Apple, whose shares fell 2.3 percent after it reported a 24 percent decline in China sales.

Traders were also looking ahead to fresh services data later Tuesday for signs of how robust the sector remains in the face of high interest rates.

“We have macro news coming out at 10 o’clock, and I think the market is basically awaiting Powell’s testimony tomorrow, and, of course, the employment data on Friday,” Peter Cardillo from Spartan Capital told AFP.

“Until we get better insight of what the Fed is thinking, in terms of rate cuts, the market here is probably undergoing a minor pullback,” he added.

Auto maker Tesla also saw its shares fall in early trading Tuesday after its Berlin plant was forced to halt production due to a suspected arson attack nearby.

Wall Street US stocks

Comments

200 characters

US stocks ease off records ahead of Fed chair remarks

Selling pressure returns as KSE-100 settles in red

Rupee scales lower against US dollar

Across the globe: thousands of users report Facebook, Instagram outage

India’s Modi felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM

Pakistan’s gas reserves to reduce by half by FY27: SSGC

Closure of X: IHC issues notices to info ministry, PTA

Gold price per tola jumps another Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s biggest private utility Hubco forecasts power demand will fall in 2024

Treet Corporation looks to sell 11.33% stake in its battery subsidiary

PM Shehbaz announces compensation package for rain-affected people of Balochistan

Read more stories