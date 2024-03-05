AIRLINK 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.89%)
Indian rupee to struggle on rise in US Treasury yields, weak Asia

Reuters Published 05 Mar, 2024 10:17am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to decline at open on Tuesday with US Treasury yields pushing higher amid focus on the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and the US non-farm jobs report due later in the week.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate rupee will open at 82.92 to the US dollar compared with 82.8950 in the previous session.

The domestic currency has been in a narrow 18 paisa range of 82.84-83.02 over two weeks. With the Reserve Bank of India “resolutely defending the lower side of the range (on USD/INR)” and “not many takers for a push higher”, an FX trader at a bank said.

While the RBI has likely been buying the dollar when the dollar/rupee pair drops to near 82.85, there has been interest from oil companies and other importers too, according to traders.

The two-year US Treasury yield rose 7 basis points on Monday and the 10-year was up 4 bps.

Indian rupee logs third straight weekly rise

There were no major US data releases on Monday and analysts did not assign a particular reason for the move higher in yields.

The dollar index dipped on Monday and US equities retreated slightly.

Asian currencies were trading lower on Tuesday. It is an important week for investors looking to gauge where US interest rates are headed.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify to lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday and then the US jobs report is due on Friday.

Powell’s testimony will “get a look-in from traders and we know if he wants to move market pricing (on rate cuts) he can”, Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne-based Pepperstone said in a note.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the US central bank is under no urgent pressure to cut interest rates given a “prospering” economy and job market, repeating a message that has been touted by policymakers.

