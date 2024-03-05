AIRLINK 60.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.31%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 4, 2024
BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2024 Updated March 5, 2024 08:46am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz asks authorities to ‘immediately engage’ IMF regarding Extended Fund Facility

Read here for details.

  • ECP accepts nominations for Asif Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai for presidential election

Read here for details.

  • Cotton arrival inches up in last two weeks of February

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Read here for details.

  • Our opposition will be constructive, not destructive, says PTI’s Gohar Khan on NA floor

Read here for details.

  • Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • ECP decides against allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

Read here for details.

  • PBC calls for ‘5-year’ IMF programme in letter to lender

Read here for details.

