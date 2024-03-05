Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PM Shehbaz asks authorities to ‘immediately engage’ IMF regarding Extended Fund Facility

ECP accepts nominations for Asif Zardari, Mahmood Achakzai for presidential election

Cotton arrival inches up in last two weeks of February

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Our opposition will be constructive, not destructive, says PTI’s Gohar Khan on NA floor

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

ECP decides against allocating reserved seats to Sunni Ittehad Council

PBC calls for ‘5-year’ IMF programme in letter to lender

