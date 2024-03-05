Karachi likely to witness increase in temperature soon

KARACHI: The city is likely to see an increase in temperatures soon, as the Met Office on Monday heralded an end to the prevailing “cold wave” in a couple of days.

The chilly weather, which remerged after March 1 rain that gripped the citizens unprepared to the sudden drop in mercury levels, is now set to subside from March 6 onwards.

Minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to range between 12 Celsius and 14 Celsius, which may grow between 14 Celsius and 16 Celsius on March 6.

Other parts of Sindh are also likely to experience a gradual weather change to warmer conditions from Wednesday. “Severe cold wave is likely to subside from 6th March in the province,” the Met added.

