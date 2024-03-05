US ambassador Blome congratulates Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and wished to work closely with the new government for mutual interest.

Although, any senior authority of the Biden administration is yet to send a congratulatory message to Shehbaz Sharif, the US envoy to Islamabad took to the social media platform, X, to felicitate the newly elected Prime Minister who took oath as the 24th Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday.

“I extended my congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif today on his assumption of office as Prime Minister of Pakistan. I look forward to working closely with the government and people of Pakistan on our mutual interests,” read a statement of Ambassador Blome shared by the US Embassy on the X.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024