AIRLINK 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.85%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
CNERGY 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.39%)
DFML 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
DGKC 69.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.42%)
FCCL 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 26.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
GGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.35%)
HUBC 116.06 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
KEL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.66%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.57%)
MLCF 38.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 132.17 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (6.61%)
PAEL 21.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 119.87 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.38%)
PRL 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PTC 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.5%)
SEARL 51.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.96%)
SNGP 68.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
SSGC 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.33%)
TPLP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 72.75 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.31%)
UNITY 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.25%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.2%)
BR100 6,790 Increased By 72.9 (1.09%)
BR30 23,078 Increased By 560.6 (2.49%)
KSE100 65,952 Increased By 626 (0.96%)
KSE30 22,417 Increased By 271.6 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KIBOR falls after ‘lower-than-expected’ inflation reading

BR Web Desk Published 04 Mar, 2024 06:04pm

The Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) dropped notably following the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation figures.

Six-month KIBOR fell by 14 basis points (bps) on a day-to-day basis (DoD) to 21.59%. Three- and nine-month KIBOR declined by 14 bps each, to 21.63% and 21.44%, respectively, while 1-year rate dropped even more notably to 21.27% after a decrease of 17bps.

KIBOR is an equilibrium interest rate for a given tenor at which banks want to lend money to other banks.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited (AHL) said the decline was witnessed across all tenors after the release of inflation numbers for February by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, “which were below market expectation”.

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 23.1% on a year-on-year basis in February, PBS data showed on Friday, much lower than the reading in January when it stood at 28.3%.

The inflation reading was lower than the government’s expectation of 24.5-25.5% and adds to the wider impression that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would start monetary easing in the upcoming meetings. The next Monetary Policy Committee of the SBP is scheduled to take place on March 18.

“Too early to say but yes with inflation coming down, we can expect a monetary easing cycle to start from March 2024,” Tahir Abbas, Head of Research at AHL, told Business Recorder.

In its last meeting, the MPC of the central bank had maintained status quo and kept the key policy rate at 22%.

Lower KIBOR will help to improve the private sector credit off-take, analysts said.

SBP MPC KIBOR Kibor interbank rates kibor rates policy rate Kibor interbank offered rates CPI inflation Pakistan inflation

Comments

200 characters

KIBOR falls after ‘lower-than-expected’ inflation reading

Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as 24th PM of Pakistan

KSE-100 settles near 66,000 as bulls hail govt formation developments

Rupee sustains losses against US dollar

PBC calls for ‘5-year term’ IMF programme in letter to lender

Pakistan’s international bonds rally after Shehbaz Sharif elected as PM

Pakistan’s textile exports up 20% YoY in February, clock in at $1.41bn

Our opposition will be constructive, not destructive, says PTI’s Gohar Khan on NA floor

Cotton arrivals inches up in last two weeks of February

‘Immense scale of suffering’: US calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza

Read more stories