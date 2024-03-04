AIRLINK 60.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
Pakistan

Our opposition will be constructive not destructive, PTI’s Gohar Khan says on NA floor

  • Meanwhile, PPP's Bilawal endorsed PM Shehbaz Sharif's Charter of Reconciliation
BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2024 Updated March 4, 2024 02:29pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman Gohar Khan said on Monday that the party’s opposition will be “constructive rather than destructive” and it hold the government accountable for its actions.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Gohar termed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s election a “sad day for democracy”.

“None of us imagined that such a person will be elected, the button of Pakistan’s atomic power will be handed over to someone who does not have a public mandate and has been in power for four decades, which are a living documentation of their personal gains,” said Gohar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his address endorsed PM Shehbaz’s Charter of Reconciliation, which the PML-N believes will put an end to the politics of hatred and confrontation through reconciliation of all the political stakeholders.

He said the opposition should respond positively to the offer and sit with the government to find a solution to economic difficulties.

“Not only do we endorse it but also appeal to our friends from the opposition that they take part in this process.”

He also supported the PTI’s call for the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots, on the condition that PTI will accept the decision of the commission.

“It is not possible that someone attacks our institutions, the martyr’s memorials and we forget it.”

“We cannot take our politics forward unless we address this issue and this is the reason why the PPP appeals to the PM to form a judicial commission,” the PPP chairman said.

National Assembly session Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

