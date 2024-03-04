AIRLINK 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
BOP 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.54%)
CNERGY 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.77%)
DFML 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
DGKC 69.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.72%)
FCCL 18.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.95%)
FFL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
GGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
HBL 116.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.64%)
HUBC 115.16 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.59%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
KOSM 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
OGDC 124.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.43%)
PAEL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
PIAA 12.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.47%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PPL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.01%)
PRL 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
SEARL 52.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
SNGP 67.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.13%)
SSGC 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TRG 71.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
UNITY 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,754 Increased By 37.3 (0.56%)
BR30 22,683 Increased By 165.6 (0.74%)
KSE100 65,692 Increased By 366.3 (0.56%)
KSE30 22,275 Increased By 129.8 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Inflation respite – but for how long?

BR Research Published 04 Mar, 2024 08:54am

The headline inflation is down to a 20-month low (since June 22) at 23.1 percent in Feb 24, and still only in five months (between 1976 to 2021); the inflation was higher than the latest recording. This tells that how horrible the last twenty months have been. Nonetheless, it’s a relief to see the monthly inflation remained flat, and the food inflation is down by 1.6 percent – 26 months (about 2 years) highest drop.

Yet, the big dip in the food inflation is offset by a 1.8 percent rise in the housing and utility index due to another hike in the gas prices and 2.1 percent month-on-month increase in the transport index. The second-round impact of these along with the Ramzan effect is likely to push the food prices up again.

The food index is down mainly due to perishable food items -down by 5.4 percent month-on-month where prices of 24 food items out of 39 are down – eggs are down by 32 percent; tomatoes by 25 percent; and onions by 8 percent. The non-perishable food index dipped by 1.3 percent month-on-month where the biggest decline is in tea prices – declined by 7.9 percent – thanks to falling international prices and stable PKR.

The issue is that the energy prices are not keeping calm. In the last 18-24 months, inflation was high due to the global commodity Super cycle and free fall of the PKR. Now with the stable PKR and falling commodity prices, finally the second-round impact of earlier catastrophe is coming to end. But the energy circular debt is not taming, and due to lack of structural reforms, the only option for government to comply to the IMF is to pass on the burden to the consumers. And that is creating doubts about lower inflation forecasts by analysts’ community.

In Feb on a month-on-month basis, gas charges were up by 10 percent; motor fuel was up by 3.5 percent; and electricity charges by 0.9 percent. There is more to come. With international oil prices being upward sticky (due to Russian exports ban on gasoline) and expected rounds of power tariff revision in months to come, the energy related inflation may not tame. And these may have second round effects.

Then recently, the gas prices have moved up for fertilizer companies and these could have an adverse impact on the food inflation in the upcoming argi seasons. These risks limit the ease in the inflation due to base effect.

Nonetheless, core inflation is down to 18.1 percent – the lowest in 12 months. The fall is pronounced in urban areas where core stood at 15.5 percent in Feb 24. Anyhow, the direct impact of food inflation (due to higher fertilizer prices) and energy prices (due to inability of government to curtail the circular debt) doesn’t reflect in core inflation, but the possible second round could have a dent.

Provided the currency to not slip out of bounds, the inflation outlook is getting better due to the base effect and is likely to be below 20 percent in the coming 2-3 months. If the next two months reading (March and April) are closer to what the market is expecting, SBP may cut rates by 2 percentage points by April end.

inflation food prices food inflation

Comments

200 characters

Inflation respite – but for how long?

Energy models being used by IEP, IGECP: Ministry, KP govt raise questions on duplication

Xi congratulates Shehbaz

Joint session on 9th to elect new president

Shareholding of TAEPL: Extension granted in LoI validity period, alteration

Appointment of FDI: new govt to take decision

Gohar, Omar elected PTI Chairman, SG unopposed

Gaza truce talks in Cairo as heavy fighting rages

NGMS/5G spectrum auction: Defence forces make 30MHz available to govt

OPEC+ members extend oil output cuts to second quarter

Ship sunk by Houthi strike poses environmental risk: US military

Read more stories