KPEZDMC, Raqam International sign first lease agreement

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) has signed its first-ever lease agreement with Raqam International Labels and Packaging Limited at Hattar Special Economic Zone.

The development is being considered as another significant milestone towards the industrial development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This accomplishment underscores the steadfast dedication to nurturing foreign investment and advancing industrialization in Pakistan.

Under the arrangement, Raqam International Labels and Packaging Ltd will make an investment worth Rs 4.5 billion and create 300 new job opportunities in the near future.

An official of the company while talking to this scribe said that they are dedicated to driving industrial growth and prosperity. The achievement, he said underscores our unwavering commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Similarly, in line with its vision of fostering connectivity and supporting the industrialist community, the Management of DI Khan Economic Zone, in collaboration with the Industrial Facilitation & Support Department of KPEZDMC and the Bank of Khyber, arranged an interactive awareness session for industrialists within the DIK economic zone.

The primary objective of this session was to enlighten industrialists about the beneficial low-interest loans extended by the Bank of Khyber to facilitate any industrial ventures.

The session, held on the premises of the DIK economic zone, ascertained the participation of key stakeholders including officials from the Bank of Khyber, representatives from the Industrial Association, KP-EZDMC officials, and resident industrialists.

During the session, the industrialists were comprehensively briefed about the various loan facilities offered by the Bank of Khyber, highlighting the competitive mark-up rates available to them.

On this occasion, the participants were told that KPEZDMC remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing connections, cultivating a business-friendly environment, advocating for digitalization, supporting sustainability, and providing unwavering support to the industrial community at large.

Meanwhile, Shahid Ali, Director of Industries, Commerce, and Labour Department (ICL), Gilgit-Baltistan, visited Head office of KPEZDMC. During his visit, he had a productive meeting with CEO, Mr. Javed Khattak and his team.

The primary aim of Dr Shahid Ali’s visit was to glean insights from the best practices of KPEZDMC and to establishing a company akin to KP-EZDMC in Gilgit-Baltistan, aimed at fostering industrialization in Gilgit-Baltistan.

KPEZDMC is honored to be recognised for our efforts in this cause. KPEZDMC, is steadfast in commitment to support initiatives that promote industrial growth and economic prosperity in the country and will provide best possible assistance to ICL Gilgit-Baltistan.

