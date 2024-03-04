AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Crackdown on kite flying, firing in air continues

Safdar Rasheed Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

LAHORE: strict crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing by Police teams is going on across the province, in continuation of which, 3045 cases have been registered under the Anti-Kite Flying Act this year and 2770 violators have been arrested. 3 lakh 10 thousand 464 kites, thousands of spinning wheels and metal strings have also been recovered from the possession of these accused.

A senior officer of Punjab Police told that 550 cases of kite flying were registered in Lahore this year, 554 people were arrested. 13198 kites, 3932 spinning wheels, metal strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to data made available to this scribe, 521 cases of air firing and display of weapons were registered in the province this year and 495 accused were arrested.

7798 cases of illegal weapons were registered in all districts and 6263 accused were arrested. 337 Kalashnikovs, 574 rifles, 666 guns, 6436 pistols, 86 carbines and thousands of bullets were recovered from the possession of these accused.

Spokesman Punjab Police further said that 06 culprits were arrested while registering 06 cases of aerial firing in Lahore, 2117 cases of illegal weapons were registered in Lahore and 1767 accused were arrested, 149 rifles, 30 Kalashnikovs, 72 guns, 1814 pistols, more than 13 thousand bullets were recovered.

