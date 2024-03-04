AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Navy deploys helicopters in flood-hit areas of Gwadar

Press Release Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy has extended relief and rescue operations to various small coastal villages of Balochistan affected by recent flash flooding. Pakistan Navy has expedited rescue and relief operations by stationing helicopters in flood-affected areas of Gwadar District.

Pakistan Navy helicopters undertook multiple hops from Gwadar to the flood affected villages of Pishukan and Kappar. Relief teams delivered ration bags, clean drinking water and food items near people stranded in their villages.

Moreover, ration and relief goods distribution conducted by Pakistan Navy personnel amongst flood victims of Gwadar city. In addition, large numbers of medical supplies and ration bags have also been dispatched to different other flood-affected villages through road where land connectivity is restored.

Further, in assistance to civil administration, Pakistan Navy troops are wholeheartedly undertaking rescue and relief operations utilizing all available equipment and resources. In this regard, de-flooding operations are being conducted on various localities of Gwadar city to clear flood water.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pakistan navy floods Gwadar Flood hit areas Flash flooding flood affected areas

