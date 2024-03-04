AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Mar 04, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-04

Indian farmers plan march on Delhi in call for higher crop prices

Reuters Published 04 Mar, 2024 04:15am

NEW DELHI: Indian farmers plan to march to the capital New Delhi on Wednesday as they push their demands for higher crop prices, a protest leader said, after several rounds of failed talks.

Farm union leaders are seeking guarantees of state support or a minimum purchase price for farmers’ produce.

“On March 6, farmers will come to Delhi from all over the country by train, bus and air,” protest leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal told reporters.

He said farmers would also block railway lines across the country on March 10.

The protests began in early February with hundreds of farmers in Punjab aiming to take their campaign to Delhi. They were blocked by police and paramilitary troops at Shambhu, at the border with neighbouring Haryana state, about 200 km (125 miles) from the capital.

The government announces support prices for more than 20 crops each year, but state agencies buy only rice and wheat at the support level, which benefits only about 6% of farmers who raise those two crops.

In 2021, when the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi repealed farm laws, the government said it would set up a panel of growers and government officials to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce.

Indian farmers crop prices

