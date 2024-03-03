‘Efforts on to promote culture of Sindh commendable’

HYDERABAD: Secretary Sindh Information Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has said that the culture of Sindh is considered among the ancient cultures of the world and the efforts being made by the administration of Basant Hall Hyderabad to promote the culture of Sindh are commendable.

He was talking to the media on the occasion of inaugurating the exhibition entitled "Grandeur of Makli" at Basant Hall Hyderabad today. Secretary Information said that Makli has an important position in the history of Sindh. Makli Graveyard is the masterpiece of history and the purpose of today's exhibition is to make people understand about the glory of Makli.

Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has also visited the pictorial galary of Basant Hall.

