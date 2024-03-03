AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-03

‘Efforts on to promote culture of Sindh commendable’

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

HYDERABAD: Secretary Sindh Information Department Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has said that the culture of Sindh is considered among the ancient cultures of the world and the efforts being made by the administration of Basant Hall Hyderabad to promote the culture of Sindh are commendable.

He was talking to the media on the occasion of inaugurating the exhibition entitled "Grandeur of Makli" at Basant Hall Hyderabad today. Secretary Information said that Makli has an important position in the history of Sindh. Makli Graveyard is the masterpiece of history and the purpose of today's exhibition is to make people understand about the glory of Makli.

Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon has also visited the pictorial galary of Basant Hall.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nadeem ur Rehman Memon Basant Hall Hyderabad culture of Sindh

Comments

200 characters

‘Efforts on to promote culture of Sindh commendable’

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Requirements for life insurance products: SECP issues new directives to insurance cos, family Takaful operators

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Rural areas: One-quarter of population still below poverty line: WB

2023: corporate profits boom despite economic slowdown

Feb oil sales decline 8pc YoY

SC explains how a foreign arbitral award can be refused by local courts

Seizure of commercial consignment: Pakistan condemns India’s high- handedness

Read more stories