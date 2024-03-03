AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,717 Increased By 68.3 (1.03%)
BR30 22,517 Decreased By -52.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-03-03

Nazafreen elected APNS president

Press Release Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

KARACHI: The annual meeting of the APNS General Council held on Saturday at APNS House, Karachi, unanimously elected Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani as President, Imtinan Shahid as Senior Vice President, Muhammad Aslam Kazi as Vice President, Sarmad Ali as Secretary General, Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani as Joint Secretary and Shahab Zuberi as Finance Secretary of the Society.

The AGM was held under the chairmanship of Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President of the Society. The Council unanimously approved the report of the Executive Committee for the year 2023-2024 as well as the Annual Accounts of the Society for the year 2023.

The General Council attended by 116 members from across the country, formed an Election Commission headed by Dr. Waqar Yousuf Azeemi with Syed Irfan Shah and Zahid Hafeez as members. The Election Commission conducted the election of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-25.

Following dailies and magazines were elected un-opposed to the Executive Committee of the APNS for the next tenure:

Daily Times, Daily Duniya, Daily Jang, Daily Khabrain, Daily Pakistan (Lahore), Daily Tijarat, Daily Ausaf, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt, Daily Awam (Quetta), Daily Mashriq (Quetta), Daily Wahdat, Daily Mashriq (Peshawar), Daily Kaleem, Daily Kawish, Daily Aftab (Multan), Daily Business Report, Daily Paigham, Daily City42, Daily Pakistan Observer, Daily Halchal, Daily Sayadat on daily seats and Weekly Azm, Monthly Dastak, Monthly Naey Ufaq, Monthly Naya Rukh, Monthly Centre Line, Fortnightly Ibrat and Weekly Nikhar elected on periodical seats.

There being 07 candidates on 06 Karachi daily Seats, the Election Commission conducted the election. Following were elected by secret ballot:

Daily Aghaz, Daily Business Recorder, Daily Dawn, Daily Deyanat, Daily Jasarat and Daily Jiddat, Karachi.

The new Executive Committee elected Mrs. Zahida Abbasi of Daily Nau Sijj, Karachi on woman - publishers seat.

The newly elected Executive Committee appreciated the performance of the Election Commission for conducting fair and transparent elections.

The AGM in a resolution, expressed its profound concern on the state of print media due to the present economic situation which has caused severe financial crisis for newspapers, many of them are at the verge of collapse. In this situation, the media expected support from the government to brave the financial crunch. The AGM urged upon the new Federal Government to implement the decision of Mian Shahbaz Sharif approved in his last tenure to increase the government advertisement rates. The members in the AGM, requested the Federal and provincial governments to pay the long outstanding dues of newspaper industry, increase the quantum of advertisements and allocate a separate share of print media in the advertising budget so that the newspaper industry would be able to survive in the present situation.

The AGM in a resolution, expressed its profound concern on the arbitrary decision of the PID to remove 17 publications from the Combined Media List out of which, 11 publications are members of the APNS. The APNS condemned the above decision and requested the Ministry of Information to restore the publications on the media list.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

APNS

Comments

200 characters

Nazafreen elected APNS president

‘Land allotment for industrial use’ PSM board challenges caretaker govt’s claim

Requirements for life insurance products: SECP issues new directives to insurance cos, family Takaful operators

Revenue collection target: FBR chairman summons ‘emergency meeting’

Rs10bn TSG approved to mitigate cyber-attacks

Online freelancers: PayPal remittances from this month: minister

Rural areas: One-quarter of population still below poverty line: WB

2023: corporate profits boom despite economic slowdown

Feb oil sales decline 8pc YoY

SC explains how a foreign arbitral award can be refused by local courts

Seizure of commercial consignment: Pakistan condemns India’s high- handedness

Read more stories