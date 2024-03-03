AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
PML-N condemns expression of ‘hooliganism’ against woman legislator

Amjad Ali Shah Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-N has condemned ‘hooliganism’ with a female legislator of the party by some people sitting in the gallery of the provincial assembly and said no precedent was in the past of such an act, demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Speaking at a news conference here at press club on Saturday, PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam said that this hooliganism wasn’t against PML-N lawmaker Sobia Khan but against the traditions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saying that act is strongly condemnable.

These are the people who don’t desire to work for the country but only foster a culture of abuse in politics and the province, Amir Muqam said. He added they have secured 38 out of 44 National Assembly seats, so what more they want.

The PML-N provincial president said silence on such an act wasn’t in the best interest of the province and the country. He demanded an inquiry about the entry of hooligans and troublemakers into the provincial assembly. He also demanded to register a case as per clauses of terrorism act by watching videos of these lawbreakers’ entry into the provincial assembly.

Accompanied by party legislators, Amir Muqam said PML-N MPA Sobia Shahid has registered a case in a local police station, asking for action against those who were behind this unfortunate incident. He said they were protesting in the provincial assembly but didn’t allow anyone to protest in the province. We don’t want any enmity with anyone, and politics should remain politics.

Amir Muqam said PTI workers training and growth was done in such a culture and pattern. He demanded to take stern action against the troublemakers. He called for a judicial inquiry into the incident that happened in the provincial assembly. Instead of giving respite to the police, the Chief Minister should have given a solution to the problems of the province, Amir Muqam said.

The PML-N leader said this province does not belong to any individual or party; it belongs to all of us. He said they will make every possible effort for the development of this province and the people.

