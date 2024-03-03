AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Pakistan Print 2024-03-03

Capital city witnessing rise in crime

Fazal Sher Published 03 Mar, 2024 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The federal capital is constantly witnessing an increase in the cases of auto thefts and mobile phone snatching as carjackers stole and snatched 64 vehicles and armed gangs snatched over 40 mobile phones in various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, over 11 cases of robbery and snatching of cash at gunpoint were reported to various police stations in the city. During last week, gangs of auto thieves remained active as they stole or snatched 58 motorbikes and six cars. During the same period, criminals remained active in the limits of Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Aabpara, Industrial Area, Kohsar and Karachi Company police stations.

In the same period, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station, eight vehicles from the jurisdiction of Sabzi Mandi police station as well as six vehicles from the limits of Khanna police station.

Furthermore, auto thieves stole five bikes from the jurisdiction of the Aabpara Police Station, four motorbikes from the limits of Shalimar police station, and another four vehicles including one motorbike from the limits of Shalimar Police Station.

In the same period, auto theft stole eight bikes as well as one car, and armed persons snatched seven mobile phones from the limits of Sabzi Mandi police station. Six cases each of mobile snatching and auto theft as well as two cases of robbery were reported to Khanna police station and another five cases of carjacking, six of mobile theft and two cases of robbery were registered at Aabpara police station.

Similarly, auto thieves stole 10 motorbikes and armed persons snatched one mobile phone as well and robbers struck at one place in the limits of the Industrial Area police station. Another six cases of snatching of mobile phones at gunpoint, and three cases of auto theft were reported to Kohsar police station.

In the same period, Karachi Company police station registered five cases of snatching of mobile phones at gunpoint and two cases of auto theft and Ramna police station registered four cases of auto theft and one case each of snatching of mobile phone and a robbery.

