ATC confirms pre-arrest bails of IK in 4 cases

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court on Friday confirmed the pre-arrest bail of former PTI chairman Imran Khan in four criminal cases including two May 9 riot-related cases.

A special prosecutor said the former prime minister was the mastermind and prime suspect of the May 9 attacks on army installations. He said Imran Khan incited his workers to attack the civil and army properties. The court asked the prosecutor if the PTI former Chairman made any post on twitter personally, now X, provoking his workers for attacks on army installations.

The prosecutor said the former prime minister, before his arrest, had been making the minds of the party workers to come on roads against the state institutions in case of his arrest. The counsel for Imran denied charges against his client saying police stations had become a permanent source of registering false cases. He said Racecourse Police Station was one of them as it lodged a fake case relating to the death of a party worker Zile Shah.

He said the party workers staged peaceful protests against the arrest of former premier. He said the trial court had previously granted pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan on merits but later dismissed the same on the ground of his non-appearance following his conviction in Toshakhana case.

He, therefore, asked the court to confirm the bail of Imran Khan. The court accordingly confirmed the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in four cases including murder of Zille Shah, attack on police outside Zaman Park, and torching offices of PML-N in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk on May 9.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan in cases of attacks on the Jinnah House, Shadman police station and Askari Tower till March 7.

