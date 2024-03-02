AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
Yasmin granted bail by ATC

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

LAHORE: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday allowed bail to PTI president Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid in a May 09 riots related case registered at the Gulberg police station.

Earlier the Gulberg police produced Dr Yasmin Rashid before the court in a petition seeking bail in the case.

The court allowed bail to the applicant against the surety bonds of rupees five lac.

Meanwhile another court also allowed bail to 16 accused in a May 09 riots related case. Sarwar Road police produced the accused before the court. The court after hearing their counsel at length allowed their post arrest bails against the surety bond of rupees one lac each.

