AIRLINK 60.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.91%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.17%)
DFML 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
DGKC 69.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.31%)
FFBL 26.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.42%)
FFL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
GGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
HBL 117.06 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1%)
HUBC 114.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (15.27%)
MLCF 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
OGDC 123.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.57%)
PAEL 21.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.02%)
PIAA 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (8.56%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PPL 113.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.9%)
PRL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
PTC 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.5%)
SEARL 51.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.41%)
SNGP 67.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.33%)
SSGC 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.14%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TRG 71.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.58%)
UNITY 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.17%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 6,721 Increased By 72.8 (1.09%)
BR30 22,559 Decreased By -10.8 (-0.05%)
KSE100 65,326 Increased By 747.2 (1.16%)
KSE30 22,146 Increased By 256.6 (1.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-03-02

SRB clarifies supply chain management, distribution services

Recorder Report Published 02 Mar, 2024 04:16am

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has clarified that supply chain management and distribution (including delivery) services fall under the purview of Sindh Sales Tax and are subject to 13 percent ad valorem under the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

In a letter to the Pakistan Business Council, the SRB referred to the tariff heading 9845.0000 of the Second Schedule of the Act, which covers such services. It informed that SRB officers adjudicated cases and registered distributors working under contracts with principals for providing these services.

Such distributors had earlier filed appeals claiming they were engaged only in the purchase and sale of goods. However, their appeals were dismissed by the SRB Commissioner Appeals and the Appellate Tribunal, which held them to be providing intermediary services between manufacturers and customers.

The Sindh High Court, in its September 10, 2021 order, also upheld the applicability of sales tax on such distributors and supply chain service providers. The Supreme Court also dismissed civil petitions challenging the High Court's order on January 26, 2024.

In light of these orders by appellate forums and superior courts, the SRB has requested all members providing supply chain management and distribution services to comply with relevant provisions, register themselves, charge, collect and deposit due sales tax as per prescribed timelines and procedures under the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh High Court Sales Tax SRB Sindh Sales Tax

Comments

200 characters

SRB clarifies supply chain management, distribution services

Jul-Feb trade deficit falls 30.2pc to $14.87bn YoY

Sovereign dollar bonds rally ahead of PM’s election

Feb CPI-based inflation up 23.1pc YoY

MQM-P, PML-N reach formal agreement

Nepra approves modification in generation licence of Wapda

Payment to Chinese IPPs: Power Division allowed to draw Rs4bn from PERA

PML-N, PPP Senators assail IK over letter to IMF

OGDCL announces ESG policy

Rs4.25/lit premium on petrol adjusted

Weekly SPI up 1.27pc

Read more stories