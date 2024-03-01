PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur elected KPK chief minister

The newly-elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly elected on Friday Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) nominee Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister of the province.

The PTI had nominated Gandapur for the coveted slot against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s candidate Ibadullah Khan.

He won by securing a total of 90 votes while Ibadullah got 16 votes.

Gandapur is a former federal minister who is also a Member National Assembly (MNA) and Provincial Assembly elect in the general elections of 2024.

Earlier in February, PTI founder Imran Khan had nominated the senior party leader for the post of CM.

The PTI leader is named in multiple assault and corruption cases registered by police stations in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala, reports said.

On February 19, during an informal chat with local journalists here Gandapur said that he would give top priority to the mineral sector. “The importance of the tourism sector can’t be negated either,” he opined.

“We will wield all those powers which have been granted to us under the 18th Amendment.”

Gandapur said that the PTI government in the province would make efforts to get the people of the province their rights.

“We are not begging. We are just asking for our rights,” he said, adding, “Even if we have to stage a long march for this purpose, we will not shy away from that.”

On February 28, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani administered oath to the newly-elected members of the provincial assembly.