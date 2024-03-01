AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
Elections on 11 vacant Senate seats: PPP writes letter to CEC

Naveed Butt Published 01 Mar, 2024 02:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has written a letter to the chief election commissioner to hold elections on the 11 vacant seats of the Senate as soon as possible.

Senator Taj Haider, in-charge of Central Election Cell PPP has written a letter to the chief election commissioner to hold elections on the 11 vacant seats of the Senate as soon as possible.

According to the letter, “We have the honour to bring to your kind attention that 11 (eleven) seats of the Senate of Pakistan are vacant at present. The Senate is therefore incomplete and the shortage in numbers is very high at almost 10 percent.”

In the latter, it was requested the chief election commissioner to order that elections on the above mentioned vacant seats of the Senate should be held as early as possible.

The letter describes as “Section 127 of the Election Act deals with by-elections on vacant seats of the Senate while Section 107 of the same Act laying down the procedure of all elections to the Senate does not allow more than one day for completing each step of the election schedule.”

According to the list released by the PPP, one seat of the Senate has been vacant due to the passing away of Senator late Rana Maqbool while the other 10 Senators tendered resignation after they were elected in the general elections 2024.

The seats that have fallen vacant include those held by; (1) Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani, (2) Senator Jam Mehtab, (3) Senator Nisar Khuhro, (4) Senator Gafoor Haideri, (5) Senator Sarfraz Bugti, (6) Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, (7) Senator Sadiq Sanjrani, (8) Senator Prince Umar, (9) Senator late Rana Maqbool, (10) Senator Shaukat Tareen, and (11) Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar.

