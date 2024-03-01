KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (February 29, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.45 282.04 AED 75.97 76.70
EURO 301.41 304.25 SAR 74.20 74.91
GBP 352.25 355.55 INTERBANK 279.00 279.20
JPY 1.83 1.86
=========================================================================
