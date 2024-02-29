AIRLINK 59.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.43%)
BOP 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.05%)
DFML 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.44%)
DGKC 69.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-3.03%)
FCCL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
FFBL 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.94%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (1.28%)
HUBC 114.14 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.28%)
HUMNL 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.45%)
KOSM 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.39%)
PAEL 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.77%)
PIAA 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 113.48 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (4.69%)
PRL 27.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
PTC 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.99%)
SEARL 51.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.72%)
SNGP 68.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
TELE 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.47%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-4.27%)
UNITY 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.87%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.56%)
BR100 6,648 Increased By 103 (1.57%)
BR30 22,570 Increased By 271.7 (1.22%)
KSE100 64,579 Increased By 875.1 (1.37%)
KSE30 21,889 Increased By 381.2 (1.77%)
Gulf bourses end mixed ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 07:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Thursday ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which is likely to set the tone for rate cut expectations.

The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumer expenditures (PCE) price index, is due later in the day, and investors signalled caution after dialling back bets for the first rate cut to June. At the start of the year, wagers were on the Fed cutting rates in March.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia usually follow any monetary policy change in the United States.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.2%, led by a nearly 30% surge in Avalon Pharma, rising for a third consecutive session after listing.

During the first three days of trade, the Saudi Exchange allows 30% fluctuation limits.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.3%.

Abu Dhabi’s bourse faced a decline today and continued to hover around its October support level. Geopolitical tensions and oil market uncertainty could continue to dampen market sentiment. Still, a potential rebound or improvement in these areas could lead to a strong recovery, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Most Gulf markets ease ahead of US inflation data

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - were little changed as investors kept their powder dry ahead of U.S. data expected to offer further clues on the outlook for interest rates.

Dubai’s main share index added 0.4%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank rising 1.3%.

The Qatari benchmark slipped 0.1%, hit by a 1.8% fall in telecoms firm Ooredoo.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 0.3%, with tobacco monopoly Eastern Company advancing 6.7%.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.2% to 12,631
 ABU DHABI        fell 0.3% to 9,255
 DUBAI            gained 0.4% to 4,309
 QATAR            eased 0.1% to 10,475
 EGYPT            up 0.3% to 28,964
 BAHRAIN          dropped 1% to 2,005
 OMAN             added 0.5% to 4,555
 KUWAIT           was up 0.4% to 8,159
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

