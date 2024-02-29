AIRLINK 59.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
DFML 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
DGKC 69.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.62%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
FFBL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.59%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
HBL 116.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.57%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.24%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.9%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
MLCF 38.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.03%)
OGDC 125.99 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.1%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.36%)
PIAA 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PPL 113.00 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (4.24%)
PRL 28.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.05%)
SNGP 68.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.59%)
SSGC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.85%)
TPLP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
TRG 72.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-3.86%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.14%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 124.6 (1.9%)
BR30 22,699 Increased By 401.2 (1.8%)
KSE100 64,749 Increased By 1045.2 (1.64%)
KSE30 21,939 Increased By 430.8 (2%)
World

Vladimir Putin warns of nuclear war risk if NATO troops are sent to Ukraine

Reuters Published February 29, 2024 Updated February 29, 2024 02:58pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told NATO countries on Thursday they risked nuclear conflict if they sent troops to Ukraine, adding that Russia must strengthen its western military district after Finland and Sweden’s admission to the Atlantic alliance.

Vladimir Putin gifts North Korea’s Kim a Russian-made car: KCNA

The United States and key European allies this week said they had no plans to send ground troops to Ukraine, after France hinted at the possibility. Putin issued the warning during his annual address to Russia’s parliament and other members of the country’s elite.

