Soybeans fall as Brazil pours supply into market

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 11:16am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures fell on Thursday and hovered just above three-year lows as the ongoing harvest in top producer Brazil poured cheap beans into an already well-supplied market.

Corn futures rose – their fifth straight daily gain from a three-year low last week – but analysts say this is largely due to short-covering by speculative investors and plentiful supply will continue to pressure prices.

Chicago soybeans decline

Wheat also moved higher despite forecasts for large Russian production that are keeping a lid on gains.

Soybeans

