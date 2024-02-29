AIRLINK 60.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.42%)
Indian rupee awaits key US inflation data, bias on upside

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 11:01am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to have a quiet day on Thursday, as traders await a US inflation reading that will be important in guiding expectations on when the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open marginally higher to the US dollar from 82.9225 in the previous session.

The rupee’s intraday range in each of the last three sessions has been less than six paisa.

It “will again be a nothing kind of a day without any direction”, a FX trader at a bank said.

While the Reserve Bank of India “has made it abundantly obvious” that it does not want rupee to appreciate much, the only “prevalent” trade is to sell USD/INR on upticks, he said.

The central bank has likely been mopping up inflows over the last few days, particularly late in the session, according to traders.

Volumes in the last few minutes have been much higher than usual.

Indian rupee gains on buoyant inflows seen hurdled by month-end dollar demand

Asian currencies were mixed while the dollar index was little changed in the lead up to the US core personal consumption expenditures inflation print.

The data will draw extra interest following the higher US January consumer inflation reading.

Morgan Stanley is forecasting core PCE inflation for January at 0.43% month-on-month against 0.17% in December and headline at 0.36% versus 0.17%.

“A data release in line with our forecast would put the 3-month annualized pace in core PCE at 2.7% in January after 1.5% in Dec-23,” it said in a note.

“The acceleration is consistent with our expectation of a bumpy inflation path ahead, which should make the Fed delay a first cut to June.”

Investors have already fully priced out a Fed rate cut in March and see only a small possibility of a reduction in May. Odds of a June rate cut are at near 50%.

Indian rupee

