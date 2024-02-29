AIRLINK 60.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.58%)
Intra-day update: rupee gains further strength against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279.80 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 11:40am

The Pakistani rupee registered further gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% during the opening hour of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 279.06, a gain of Re0.06 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 279.12 against the US dollar, according to the SBP.

In a key development, it was learnt that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) led coalition government may be reluctant to accept a non-party technocrat as finance minister.

This was revealed in background interaction with senior members of the party who added that while there is little likelihood of stakeholders agreeing to Ishaq Dar serving as the country’s finance minister for the fifth time given the damage he inflicted on the economy due to his flawed policies yet a compromise on another PML-N loyalist is possible.

Globally, the US dollar was firm and the yen was headed for a monthly loss in the lead up to US inflation data that could ruffle the interest rate outlook, while bitcoin surged above $60,000.

Bitcoin is on a tear and topped $63,000 overnight as it rides a wave of cash rushing to new US bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

It is up more than 45% this month, its largest gain since December 2020 and a record high above $69,000 is within sight.

The Federal Reserve’s favoured measure of inflation - the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index - is due later on Thursday and forecasts are for a rise of 0.4%.

The US dollar index is up 0.3% to 103.92.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased early on Thursday after a larger-than-expected build in US crude stockpiles stoked worries about slow demand, while signs that US interest rates could remain elevated for longer also added to pressure.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.46 a barrel by 0124 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $78.24 a barrel.

US crude oil stockpiles rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week as refiners ran at below seasonal lows due to planned and unplanned outages, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

This is an intra-day update

