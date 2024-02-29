AIRLINK 60.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.67%)
BOP 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
CNERGY 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.67%)
FCCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.71%)
FFL 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
GGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.09%)
HUBC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.15%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.83%)
KOSM 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.41%)
OGDC 125.04 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.33%)
PAEL 21.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
PIAA 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PPL 110.60 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.03%)
PRL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.17%)
SNGP 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
SSGC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-2.54%)
UNITY 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.62%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,640 Increased By 94.4 (1.44%)
BR30 22,521 Increased By 222.9 (1%)
KSE100 64,450 Increased By 746.6 (1.17%)
KSE30 21,821 Increased By 312.7 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Alibaba Cloud announces steepest price cut in race for AI customers

Reuters Published 29 Feb, 2024 10:25am

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI: China’s Alibaba Cloud on Thursday said it will slash prices of some of its products by as much as 55%, its most severe price cut to date, amid intensifying competition to attract heavy users, particularly artificial intelligence software developers.

This would be the second time the cloud arm of Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding has cut prices in less than a year after reductions of as much as 50% in April.

The cloud service provider said it will lower prices of over 100 products by an average of 20%.

The price cuts constitute Alibaba’s latest effort to persuade developers to build data-intensive AI models and applications using its cloud services.

Rivals including Tencent Holdings and Huawei Technologies, which also cut cloud prices last year following Alibaba’s lead, have offered a number of promotions to convince tech firms to develop AI within their ecosystems.

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

“We decided to launch the price reduction campaign to lower the threshold of cloud services for more enterprises and developers,” Alibaba Cloud executive Liu Weiguang said at a conference in Beijing on Thursday. Alibaba wants to build the market’s most open cloud, Liu said.

Alibaba Cloud was one of China’s earliest entrants to cloud computing. It currently serves about one-third of the local market.

China Huawei Technologies Alibaba's Tencent Holdings Liu Weiguang

Comments

200 characters

Alibaba Cloud announces steepest price cut in race for AI customers

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 up over 950 points

Govt moves NPP, GPP sell-off process forward

Intra-day update: rupee gains further strength against US dollar

PPIB may extend FC date of Gwadar power plant today

Swapping issue: Rs100bn FBR notice perplexes beleaguered SNGPL

President, too, summons NA session?

Cases falling under LHC jurisdiction: Section 7E of tax law will now be applicable

Missing Baloch students case: Finally, caretaker PM appears before court

SBP revises timelines for Banks’ Floating Exchange Rates

Incoming govt to fix economy, says Nawaz

Read more stories