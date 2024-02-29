Biden, 81, has annual medical exam with election looming

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday underwent his last yearly medical examination before November’s election as scrutiny intensifies over the 81-year-old’s fitness and mental acuity for a second term.

The White House said a summary of the test results from the Walter Reed military medical facility outside Washington would be released later in the day.

It will be closely followed for details about the health of America’s oldest ever leader.

Biden, who is on course for a rematch with 77-year-old former president Donald Trump in November’s vote, took a short helicopter ride to the medical center that is often used by US presidents.