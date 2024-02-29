IGP Punjab pays homage to martyred policeman

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab has taken notice of the incident of martyrdom of a police constable by firing of unknown accused in Muridke.

IG sought the report of the incident from RPO Sheikhupura. He directed the DPO Sheikhupura to form a special team for the arrest of the accused. IGP Punjab said that all the culprits should be arrested as soon as possible while investigating every aspect of the incident and brought the justice.

IG Punjab paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Constable Muhammad Bilal Shaheed. IG Punjab said that Constable Muhammad Bilal sacrificed his life in the line of duty. Shaheed Constable Muhammad Bilal will be laid to rest with full honour and respect.

IG Punjab directed DPO Sheikhupura to take full care of the welfare of martyred Constable Muhammad Bilal’s family. IG Punjab said that police martyrs are the pride of the department and best welfare of their families is among the top priorities of the department.

Furthermore, a training workshop for Social Media Managers of Punjab Police was held at the Central Police Office. All PROs of RPOs, CPOs and DPOs and other field formations attended the workshop through video link. Punjab Police Information Officer, DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir directed the social media handlers of Punjab Police to ensure effective use of social media to communicate with the public.

PPIO/ DIG Operations said that police social media managers better adapt themselves to modern technological tools and features for effective messaging and improved service delivery. Punjab Police Information Officer directed that policing services should be provided to the people through social media, all possible awareness and guidance should be given.

DIG Operations Punjab said that nowadays social media platforms are the main means of direct communication between an organization and the public, Punjab Police will continue to conduct more training sessions and workshops for capacity building of its social media managers.

In the workshop, social media experts of DGPR gave awareness lectures on effective use of modern media. Head of Digital Media Wing of DGPR, Saad Kaleem informed about better use of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube and challenges of social media. Tabinda Khurshid and Faiza Anum drew attention to important issues and features through a comparative analysis of social media accounts. Social media handlers of Punjab Police gained awareness about various issues in the informative question and answer session.

The timely actions by dutiful officials of Punjab Highway Patrol have saved another precious life, a woman who jumped into the Khanpur Canal to commit suicide. According to the details, Mahwish Habib, a resident of Sheikhupura, got upset over the quarrel, beating and violence of her husband and jumped into the Khanpur canal. PHP team on patrolling was informed by passer by, sub-inspector Dildar Ali with his team reached the spot as soon as the information was received.

