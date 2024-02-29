LHC dismisses plea of Salman Raja

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition of PTI backed candidate Salman Akram Raja seeking contempt proceedings against the Returning Officer (RO) of NA-128.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that the RO ignored the court’s order and did not summon the petitioner to present his stance. He said the defiance of the court orders falls under the contempt of court.

The counsel, therefore, asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the RO for not complying with the court’s order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024