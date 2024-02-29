AIRLINK 59.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
Planned air ambulance service in Punjab hailed

Recorder Report Published 29 Feb, 2024 04:41am

LAHORE: Welcoming the announcement of the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to start Air Ambulance service in the province, health professionals expressed optimism that this service will help save precious lives.

The new Punjab CM wants the establishment of Punjab’s own air ambulance service within the first 12 weeks of her tenure. This initiative underscores her commitment to enhancing emergency medical services and ensuring timely access to critical care for Punjab’s population, particularly in remote or underserved areas where rapid transportation can be life-saving, they said.

Ameer uddin Medical & Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said the decision of CM Maryam Nawaz to start Air Ambulance service is highly commendable and in line with the needs of the time.

Due to the increasing traffic congestion on the roads, daily traffic jams and accidents on the motorways and industrial units, it was a big challenge to bring the injured to the hospital well in time due to which many precious lives lost, he added.

By this initiative hundreds of precious lives will be saved to which the prayers of the people will directly reach the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the government officials, he added.

