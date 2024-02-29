PTI calls for restoration of rule of law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday called for restoration of rule of law by putting an end to the ongoing series of reign of terror and instantly releasing all illegally jailed party workers and leaders including its founding chairman Imran Khan.

The PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan expressed concerns over the “unabated state coercive measures and open violation of the Constitution and law” in the country.

He demanded that the public mandate must be respected and the political party having a clear majority in the center should be allowed to rule the country instead of re-imposing the people-rejected PDM-2 in sheer violation of the Constitution and the law.

He warned that the country would be plunged deep into the mire if the clique of certified criminals were imposed on the nation once again.

He said that the unstoppable series of massacres of the Constitution and democracy in the country started from the regime change conspiracy to mandate theft completely exposed the already rotten system of the country.

He recalled that all kinds of unconstitutional, immoral and undemocratic tactics had been used during the past two years to deprive the people of their right to freedom of expression and right to vote.

Hasan said that gravity of situation could be judged from the fact that the founding party chairman of the largest and most popular political party of the country and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was given unconstitutional and illegal punishments in fake, frivolous and politically-motivated cases.

He continued that the extra-constitutional and legal measures started against PTI on May 9 were further intensified even after the public’s clear and unequivocal decision in support of the PTI and the people's beloved leader Imran Khan on February 8.

He highlighted that over 10,000 PTI’s workers and leaders including women workers were still languishing in jails, who were completely deprived of their fundamental right to fair trial.

The spokesman said that after the failure of all fascist and brutal tactics to dampen the courage of the PTI Founding Chairman, his veiled and virtuous wife was being targeted by the state, who was unjustly imprisoned in Bani Gala sub-jail.

He revealed that precarious situation was created to risk health and life of former first lady Bushra Bibi in order to compel Imran Khan to bow before this rotten corrupt system.

He went on to say that the perpetrators of violation of the Constitution were hell-bent to trample the Constitution under their feet once again to create a spectacle of PDM-2 in the country.

He said that the people reposed their full confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership and awarded him with a two-thirds majority in general elections despite all the nefarious attempts to exclude PTI from the election process.

He said that petrified and rejected elements, who stole the public mandate in the dark of night, were planning to snatch the reserved seats from the party with the help of the dishonest Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He made it clear that the silence of the judiciary and the legal community over the convening of an unconstitutional session of the National Assembly after the Punjab and Sindh Assembly was detrimental to the Constitution and democracy.

He urged that the Supreme Court (SC) should take immediate notice of the massacre of the Constitution, law and democracy in the country and take effective measures to ensure the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law. He warned that the unconstitutional attempts to hand over the reins of the country to the public-rejected criminals would be tantamount to insulting the public mandate, which would have far-reaching negative and serious consequences for the country and the economy.

