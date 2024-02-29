Shehbaz hosts dinner in honour of allies, newly elected MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Prime Minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honour of the leadership of the coalition parties and the newly-elected members of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman and President-designate Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Muttahid Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui along with a delegation of party members and others attended the dinner-meeting.

On behalf of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and BAP Chief Dr Khalid Magsi, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Chaudhry Salik Hussain, President of Istekhkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Abdul Aleem Khan and the newly-elected members National Assembly of these parties also participated in the dinner.

In his address to the dinner-cum-meeting of the coalition partners, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the newly-elected members of the National Assembly.

The newly-elected MNAs also congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his nomination as prime minister.

The newly-elected MNAs also congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his nomination for the slot of President of Pakistan.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister-designate Shehbaz Sharif hosted the dinner for newly elected MNAs and leaders of coalition partners.

He said that the coalition parties expressed their determination to work together for pulling the country out of the prevailing challenges.

PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar said that the leaders of all the coalition parties were present at the dinner.

He said that the coalition partners' MNAs will vote for the candidates agreed by the leadership of these parties.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in his address emphasized to adopt the policy of national reconciliation.

â€œWe will also talk about dialogue with the opposition,â€ he added.

Bilawal also presented proposals to the incoming new government to implement the â€œCharter of Economy, National Consensus, Electoral and Judicial Reformsâ€.

Bilawal also nominated PPPâ€™s elected MNA Ghulam Mustafa Shah for the slot of Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024