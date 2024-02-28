Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% higher at 10,678.30.

LOLC Finance and Lion Brewery Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 2.5% and 4.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 46.8 million shares from 108.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.16 million) from 2.53 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 167.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.22 billion rupees, the data showed.