Sri Lanka shares end higher as consumer staples, industrials gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% higher at 10,678.30
Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:24pm

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.52% higher at 10,678.30.

LOLC Finance and Lion Brewery Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 2.5% and 4.1%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 46.8 million shares from 108.3 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher on gains in consumer staples

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.29 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($4.16 million) from 2.53 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 167.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.22 billion rupees, the data showed.

