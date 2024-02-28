‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ wins best Social Justice Short Film at World Film Festival in Cannes

Pakistani film ‘Jamun Ka Darakht’ won the Best Social Justice Short Film at the World Film Festival in Cannes, it was announced on Wednesday.

Director Rafay Rashdi announced the news on Instagram with the caption, “We won. Best Social Justice Short Film.”

“Congratulations to the entire cast and crew,” he added, thanking the festival for the honour.

It was earlier reported that the film had been officially selected to screen at the Cannes World Film Festival – a showcase of films around the world.

Written by ace screenwriter Bee Gul, the film features Adnan Siddiqui, Fouzia Aman and Maha Tahirani.

Siddiqui had shared a clip of the film earlier, describing the film as a story delving into the intricacies of human behavior and societal challenges.

The Cannes World Film Festival highlights films and documentaries from filmmakers covering the themes of human rights, social justice, health and disability.