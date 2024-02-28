AIRLINK 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.5%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (11.82%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
DGKC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.86%)
FCCL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.57%)
HBL 116.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.35%)
HUBC 111.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.75%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.99%)
KOSM 4.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.65%)
MLCF 38.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
OGDC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.78%)
PAEL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.07%)
PIAA 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.66%)
PPL 109.03 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.09%)
PRL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
PTC 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.97%)
SEARL 52.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.85%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
TELE 8.07 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (14.47%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.47%)
TRG 75.71 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.24%)
UNITY 22.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (7.57%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 6,559 Increased By 74.7 (1.15%)
BR30 22,399 Increased By 300.6 (1.36%)
KSE100 63,851 Increased By 631.8 (1%)
KSE30 21,523 Increased By 216.7 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee may struggle on repeated failure at resistance, weak Asian peers

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 12:06pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to be under some pressure on Wednesday on the back of losses in Asian peers and following the currency’s failure to move past an important resistance.

Non-deliverable forwards indicate the rupee will open flat-to-slightly weaker to the US dollar from 82.8975 in the previous session.

The domestic currency has not been successful at moving past 82.80-82.85, which traders say is a key level. “Only a dip below this level (for USD/INR) can open up the door for a bigger move,” an FX trader at a bank said.

“I have been seeing good inflows. It’s just that bids (on USD/INR) always seem to appear and we hardly budge.”

A few traders have pointed to the possibility that the Reserve Bank of India may be mopping up dollars in recent sessions.

Asian currencies were mostly lower on Wednesday, while the dollar index was holding just below the 104 handle.

Indian rupee gains on buoyant inflows seen hurdled by month-end dollar demand

Weaker-than-expected US durable and consumer confidence data did not have much of an impact on the dollar.

US orders for durable goods fell 6.1% last month, according to data released on Tuesday, exceeding the 4.5% decline forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

“This is a messy piece of data and the various core elements and capital shipments figures weren’t soft,” ING Bank said in a note.

“Tomorrow is the big day for the US, with the core PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) release.”

The US core PCE data comes in the wake of higher US inflation data for January, which has prompted investors to dial back the extent and pace of interest rate cuts expected this year.

Investors have priced in 80 basis points of rate cuts this year, considerably lower than 175 bps priced in around mid-January.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee may struggle on repeated failure at resistance, weak Asian peers

Intra-day update: rupee marginally improves against US dollar

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Petrol prices may be hiked by Rs3.50

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Read more stories