Austerity committee created

ISLAMABAD: The government has created an austerity committee to be headed by the caretaker finance minister with secretary finance, secretary planning, secretary interior, special secretary cabinet, additional finance secretary (expenditure) as it members.

A notification to this effect issued by the Finance Division stated that in pursuance of the approval of the caretaker prime minister, the Austerity Committee is constituted with immediate effect.

Austerity steps approved by PM

The terms of reference (TORs) of the committee shall be as under; (i) to periodically review and ensure implementation of austerity measures for financial year 2023-24; and (ii) to approve proposals for relaxation from the austerity measures on a case-to-case basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024