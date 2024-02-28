AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-28

Five years of ‘Operation Swift Retort’: Pakistan will respond to any aggression: PM

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar made it clear on Tuesday that Pakistan will respond strongly to any aggression.

On completion of five years of “Operation Swift Retort”, Kakar in his message said that we pay tribute to the professionalism and determination of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have disproved India’s claims of operational superiority and did a practical demonstration. He added that today marks five years of “Operation Swift Retort”.

There should be no doubt that Pakistan is a peace-loving country committed to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity; We will respond strongly to any aggression, the caretaker prime minister added.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian planes on February 27, 2019, for violating Pakistani airspace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Pakistan armed forces caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar

Comments

200 characters

Five years of ‘Operation Swift Retort’: Pakistan will respond to any aggression: PM

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories