Five years of ‘Operation Swift Retort’: Pakistan will respond to any aggression: PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar made it clear on Tuesday that Pakistan will respond strongly to any aggression.

On completion of five years of “Operation Swift Retort”, Kakar in his message said that we pay tribute to the professionalism and determination of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have disproved India’s claims of operational superiority and did a practical demonstration. He added that today marks five years of “Operation Swift Retort”.

There should be no doubt that Pakistan is a peace-loving country committed to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity; We will respond strongly to any aggression, the caretaker prime minister added.

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian planes on February 27, 2019, for violating Pakistani airspace.

