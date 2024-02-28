Birth of first Holstein Friesian calf: UVAS achieves milestone in livestock breeding research

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) has achieved a significant milestone in livestock breeding research through the birth of the first Holstein Friesian (HF) calf by using In Vitro Embryo production (IVEP) at the Training and Research Demonstration Farm (TRDF) Ravi Campus Pattoki.

As per the details shared by the UVAS on Tuesday, this success is the culmination of meticulous research and collaboration across departments. The process involved ovum pickup from pure Holstein Friesian specimens at the TRDF, followed by the UVAS embryology lab's maturation, fertilisation and culture of oocytes.

Subsequently, the resulting embryo was transferred to a synchronized recipient, resulting in a successful pregnancy and the birth of a healthy calf. Dr Irfan-ur-Rehman Khan, Chairman of the Department of Theriogenology and Embryology, congratulated the Embryology team for this groundbreaking project.

He said that this achievement was possible only due to support from the University under the leadership of Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

Commenting on the project, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that this achievement underscores the commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation in livestock breeding and it also demonstrates the efficacy of advanced reproductive technologies in enhancing genetic progress and productivity in our cattle population.

He said that locally producing purebred Holstein Friesian animals via IVEP not only lowers the expense of importing animals or embryos but also contributes to the nation's sustainability while maintaining genetic integrity and milk production levels. “With the government support for such projects, Pakistan could rival the world's largest embryo producers in production, enabling it to compete effectively in the international market,” he added.

Meanwhile, UVAS observed World Spay Day to create awareness about controlling the increasing population of stray dogs through spaying (neutering) and also through chemicals (zeuterin).

Chairman of the Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf led the walk while Emeritus Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani, Registrar Sajjad Hyder and a large number of students, faculty members and staff members from the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) participated.

The objective of the day was to sensitize people about the proper ways of controlling the population of stray dogs and cats, not killing them and promoting surgical and chemical ways of spaying/neutering them to control their stray dogs and cat population.

Moreover, UVAS Lahore signed a memorandum of understanding with UM Enterprises to develop cooperation and promote mutual understanding between parties to conduct smooth training, workshops conferences, seminars and other capacity-building activities for leadership and senior management of UM Enterprises.

Under the MoU, UVAS will provide training modules, resource persons, rooms, classrooms, meeting and seminar rooms, auditorium and other allied services to smoothly conduct training, workshops, conferences and seminars of UM Enterprises at its UVAS Veterinary Academy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024