SP martyred, two terrorists killed

PESHAWAR: In yet another terrorism incident reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a senior police officer was martyred while three others injured during an encounter with terrorists in Mardan’s Zada Mata area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Terrorists opened fire on policemen as a result of which SP Ijaz Khan was martyred and three DSPs were injured, according to police.

Teams of police and rescue personnel reached the spot. The injured police officials were shifted to a hospital soon after the incident.

Police said DSPs Naseem Khan, Mansoor and Saleem were injured in the attack.

According to the counter-terrorism department (CTD), two wanted terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire in Mardan's Katlang tehsil. One of them included Hasan Qadir, who was a most wanted militant.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the martyred SP Ijaz Khan were solemnly offered at the Police Lines, with District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan and other dignitaries from the law enforcement fraternity in attendance.

On the other hand, a police officer, Qaisar Khan, also embraced martyrdom after he was gunned down by motorcyclists on Monday night in Peshawar. The funeral prayer of policeman Qaisar was performed at Malik Saad Police Lines. It was attended by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kashif Aftab Abbasi and other police officials.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan, while talking to media said that SP Ijaz was martyred after terrorists attacked them with a hand grenade. He said that the militants, Hasan Qadir and his accomplices, were active in the area for 15 years and had a bounty of over 10 million. "There were more than 30 cases against Hasan Qadir including extortion and murder," he said, adding that he used to give shelter to the terrorists of Swat.

