‘Adoption of preventive steps against diseases prerequisite to ward off treatment’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that the adoption of preventive measures against various diseases was a prerequisite to ward off treatment which was expensive in Pakistan and such habits would also help reduce the burden on the health system.

The president expressed these views on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) that called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr to present a report on the activities and accomplishments of the organisation.

According to the President’s Secretariat Press Wing, the president stressed creating awareness among the masses about the significance of preventive measures against non-communicable diseases and heart diseases.

The president also underscored the need for the role of media, local population, mosques and non-government organisations to create such awareness, besides utilisation of different latest platforms to spread awareness messages.

PANAH President Major General Masudur Rehman Kiani (retired) briefed the president about the role of the organisation and public awareness campaigns including holding walks, seminars, lectures, and training sessions.

He said that they were creating awareness among the people about healthy activities and lifestyles. President Alvi appreciated PANAH for its contributions to the health sector.

