Ejaz Ch’s jail trial: LHC directs law officer to furnish documents

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed a law officer to furnish complete documents relating to a notification for holding jail trial of May 9 cases against PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry on March 07.

Earlier, the court observed that the language of the notification reflects as if someone sought security from the government. The law officer sought time to present the concerned documents and the court allowed the time accordingly.

The counsel of senator Ejaz pleaded that the provincial government with ulterior motives approved jail trials only to harass the suspects in the case. He argued that the concept of jail trial is against the Article 10-A of the Constitution and fundamentals of due process of law.

