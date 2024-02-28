AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
Punjab Job Centre has enrolled 60,000 employers so far

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: Punjab Job Centre, a collaborative initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Punjab Labor and Human Resource Department, has enrolled over 300,000 job seekers and 60,000 employers since its launch in August 2022.

This was disclosed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Tuesday. The meeting was further told that the Job Centre, acting as a vital link between employers and job seekers, has played a crucial role in fostering connections between 60,000 employers from both the public and private sectors and potential candidates. This online platform acts as a bridge between employment exchange agencies, promoters, and workers, catering to the diverse needs of the job market.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, addressing the meeting, underscored the importance of the Job Centre in guiding and facilitating the youth towards gainful employment. He emphasised that the initiative not only benefits industrialists but also empowers employers by providing them with a diverse pool of skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled human capital.

It may be noted that the online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, houses a comprehensive database encompassing a wide range of human capital from both the public and private sectors.

