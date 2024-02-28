PML-N discusses formation of new Punjab cabinet

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday held a consultative meeting at Jati Umrah which discussed the formation of a new Punjab cabinet.

The meeting chaired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif discussed different names for the Punjab cabinet which is expected to be announced anytime, sources said.

Among the names of cabinet members, their portfolios were also discussed. The Punjab cabinet will comprise over a dozen members, the sources said.

“Initially, the PML-N MPAs will be appointed as ministers.”

The candidates likely to be included in the Punjab cabinet are Khawaja Salman Rafique, Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Bilal Yasin, Azma Bukhari, Imran Nazir, Khizar Hayat Mazari, Sher Ali Gorchani, Ahmad Khan Leghari, Rahila Khadim Hussain, Sibtain Raza Bukhari, Ayub Gadhi, Faisal Khokhar and Yawar Zaman.

The names of Malik Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain from the PML-Q are also under consideration, the sources said.

Moreover, while talking to the MPAs from Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz sought a plan from the authorities concerned for the provision of clean water and the construction of sewerage lines in the rural areas of the province. She said public service is our mission and that the government will make all efforts to provide services and rights to the people at their doorstep.

Maryam said she has directed the relevant authorities to establish a regular department for price control within five days. She also stressed the importance of monitoring the demand and supply system and said that controlling inflation is her government’s top priority. Maryam urged the lawmakers to present their demands in writing.

