Malaysian palm oil futures higher

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, tracking gains in rival oils, while the market is waiting for a major industry conference due to be held in Kuala Lumpur next week.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 61 ringgit, or 1.58%, to 3,924 ringgit ($824.37) per metric ton on the closing.

“Palm maintains good resilience even at a narrow premium over soyoil. With the upcoming Price Outlook Conference and Exhibition (POC) in Kuala Lumpur next week, traders are hesitant to take short positions in palm markets,” said Sandeep Singh, director of The Farm Trade, a Kuala Lumpur-based consulting and trading firm.

The soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange was up 0.94%, while its palm oil contract rose 1.04%. Meanwhile, soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade increased 0.67%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Indonesia’s palm oil output this year is expected to rise by 5% year-on-year to 57.6 million metric tons as more newly matured crops come into fruition, the Indonesia Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said on Tuesday.