AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-02-28

US natgas futures rebound

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures gained more than 6% on Monday ahead of the expiration of the March contract following a sharp retreat in the last two sessions, with further support coming from slightly warmer weather forecasts.

Front-month gas futures were up 9.5 cents, or 5.9%, to settle at $1.70 per million British thermal units.

The March contract is set to expire on Tuesday. The market seems to have found a bottom, with the “negative news experienced most of the winter, with low demand, (having) run its course at this point,” said Gary Cunningham, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

“Now we’re looking forward to where do we go from here and that’s where you’re starting to see those CapEx cuts have a bigger impact and a return to more normal weather patterns for the summer.”

US natural gas natural gas

Comments

200 characters

US natgas futures rebound

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories