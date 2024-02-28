AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Japan’s Nikkei ends nearly flat

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed nearly flat on Tuesday, giving up most of its early gains as investors sold shares of chip heavyweight Advantest to lock in profits.

The Nikkei inched up 0.01% to close at 39,239.52. The index rose as much as 0.5% to a record 39,426.29 earlier in the session.

A rally in chip-related stocks was a key element which drove the Nikkei past an all-time high marked on the last trading day of 1989.

“The Nikkei did not seem to have a momentum it had at the end of last week,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest reversed early gains to fall 2.12%, weighing the most on the Nikkei. Uniqlo-brand clothing store operator Fast Retailing fell 0.3%.

Meanwhile, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 0.72% and technology start-up investor SoftBank Group gained 2.44%.

The bank sector rose 1.69%, lifting the broader Topix 0.18% to end at 2,678.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gave the biggest boost to the Topix, rising 2.54% and 1.42%, respectively.

“Investors have shifted their target in the current session. Domestic investors seemed to have scooped up value stocks as they saw those shares were still reasonable,” Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities, said.

