AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 28, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-28

In Michigan, some voters ‘uncommitted’ to Biden; Trump seen beating Haley

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2024 06:10am

DEARBORN: President Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza is being put to a test on Tuesday in Michigan, home to a large Arab American constituency where Democratic voters have been urged to mark their primary ballots as “uncommitted” in protest.

Biden and Republican former President Donald Trump are expected to easily win their party’s primaries in the state on Tuesday. But the vote count for both is being closely watched for signs the candidates face wavering support within their own parties.

Voters trickled into a polling site Tuesday morning at an elementary school in Dearborn, a liberal city that is the epicenter of the pushback against Biden’s Israel strategy. Of the seven voters Reuters interviewed before 11 a.m. (1600 GMT), six said they were voting “uncommitted” and one said he was voting for Trump.

Many in Michigan’s large Arab American community who supported Biden in 2020 are now outraged, along with some progressive Democrats, over what they assert is Biden’s unwavering support for Israel’s Gaza offensive, in which tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

“America’s blind support of Israel is just unacceptable. I just worry that Biden doesn’t get it,” said one uncommitted Dearborn voter, Sajjad, a 42-year-old doctor who didn’t want to give his full name.

Biden, a Democrat, and Trump both want strong showings in Michigan, a battleground state expected to play a decisive role in the head-to-head US presidential election on Nov. 5. Biden beat Trump in Michigan by 2.8 percentage points in the 2020 election.

Late on Monday, Biden said Israel had agreed to halt military activities in Gaza for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan expected to begin on the evening of March 10, as Hamas studied a draft for a truce that includes a prisoner-hostage exchange.

It should have happened sooner, said Michael Bristol, 21, a student at Wayne State University who also said in Dearborn he cast an “uncommitted” vote.

“I know and understand Biden can’t snap his fingers and make this OK, but a stronger message of ceasefire would have worked,” he said.

Engage Action and Listen to Michigan say they’re aiming for 10% of Michigan’s Democratic primary voters to choose “uncommitted,” a symbolically significant 10,000 votes – about equal to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to Trump in Michigan.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, and some others in the party have warned that if Democrats failed to support Biden, they could hand the swing state and the country to Trump in November.

Donald Trump Joe Biden Gaza Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

In Michigan, some voters ‘uncommitted’ to Biden; Trump seen beating Haley

Energy sector revolving debt has reached Rs5,422bn: minister

Large steel sector’s value chain: EDB to furnish report on energy costs in coordination with ministries

Discos: Govt refuses to appoint IFC as TA of privatisation

Six months: Centre transfers Rs2,435.349bn to provinces

Ministry issues guidelines for PSDP 2024-25

Austerity committee created

Ban on vehicles, machinery, equipment buying imposed

Presidential election schedule to be announced on March 1: ECP yet to decide SIC reserved seats issue

Conduct of business of banks: FTO has no jurisdiction to probe legality: IHC

Zakat contributions: SECP issues new accounting standards for NPOs

Read more stories