AIRLINK 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.8%)
BOP 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.94%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.91%)
DGKC 68.72 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.58%)
FCCL 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
FFBL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.09%)
HBL 115.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.33%)
HUBC 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
KOSM 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
MLCF 38.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 121.07 Decreased By ▼ -4.54 (-3.61%)
PAEL 21.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.24%)
PIAA 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.49%)
PPL 106.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.59%)
PRL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.25%)
PTC 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.5%)
SEARL 52.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.42%)
SNGP 66.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.19%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.02%)
TELE 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.69%)
TRG 81.85 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (5.21%)
UNITY 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 6,484 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.23%)
BR30 22,098 Decreased By -168.1 (-0.76%)
KSE100 63,219 Decreased By -86.8 (-0.14%)
KSE30 21,306 Increased By 9.6 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 27, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation data eyed

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2024 06:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday as investors await key U.S. economic data due later in the week.

Inflation data from several major economies and manufacturing figures out of China are in focus this week. Most closely monitored will be Thursday’s release of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Federal Reserve uses to track its 2% inflation target.

Markets have already pushed out the potential timing of first easing of rates from May to June, with the current probability priced at around 70%. Futures imply a little more than three quarter-point cuts this year, down from five at the beginning of the month.

Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar and any monetary policy change in the United States is usually followed by Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, led by a 0.5% rise in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2% increase in Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

Most Gulf markets ease ahead of inflation tests

Elsewhere, Avalon Pharma surged 30% in market debut.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%.

Dubai’s main share index advanced 1.2%, with top lender Emirates NBD jumping 4%.

Separately, the Dubai government is selling a 24.99% stake in Parkin, which oversees public parking operations in the emirate, through an initial public offering in the emirate’s first privatisation deal this year, Parkin said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Qatari benchmark finished 0.5% higher, as most of its constituents were in positive territory including Qatar Islamic Bank, which was up 1.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index rose 0.9%.

Egypt’s international bonds soared and its currency forwards strengthened on Monday, extending a sharp rally after it signed a $24 billion investment deal with the United Arab Emirates centred on a real estate development on the Mediterranean coast.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA     rose 0.6% to 12,602
 ABU DHABI        up 0.3% to 9,288
 DUBAI            gained 1.2% to 4,273
 QATAR            added 0.5% to 10,497
 EGYPT            rose 0.9% to 29,205
 BAHRAIN          eased 0.5% to 2,043
 OMAN             lost 0.4% to 4,578
 KUWAIT           added 0.4% to 8,158
=======================================
Gulf markets Gulf stock markets Gulf Gulf stocks Gulf bourses

Comments

200 characters

Most Gulf markets gain as US inflation data eyed

Inflation to decline in February, could clock in at 23.5%: brokerage house

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in £190m NAB reference

KSE-100 snaps six-session rally after volatile trading

PTI nominates Malik Amir Dogar for National Assembly speaker slot

Alibaba’s South Asian e-commerce giant Daraz announces layoffs in memo

Sunni Ittehad Council did not approach us to vote for its premiership candidate: Bilawal

Dubai to sell 25% stake in public parking business via IPO

OGDC’s profit jumps 30% in 1HFY24

ECP adjourns hearing Sunni Ittehad Council’s plea on reserved seats

Read more stories